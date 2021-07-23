Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,028 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 49.9% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,301. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YEXT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

