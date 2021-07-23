Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000.

NULG opened at $65.99 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64.

