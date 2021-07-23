Citigroup Inc. Has $125,000 Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $10,400,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALY opened at $46.52 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Bally's Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

