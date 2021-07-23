Citigroup Begins Coverage on Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

BHG stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

