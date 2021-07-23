Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lifted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $84,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 71.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $391.07 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $282.69 and a 52 week high of $392.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

