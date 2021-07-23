CIBC Raises Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$15.25

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRQF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

PPRQF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

