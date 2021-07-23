ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Up 8.6%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 13,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 655,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. Analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

