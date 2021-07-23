Christopher Rogers Buys 35,000 Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Stock

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) insider Christopher Rogers purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £58,450 ($76,365.30).
Shares of LON SDG opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Friday. Sanderson Design Group plc has a one year low of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.36. The stock has a market cap of £139.84 million and a PE ratio of 36.48.
About Sanderson Design Group
