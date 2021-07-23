Christopher Rogers Buys 35,000 Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Stock

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) insider Christopher Rogers purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £58,450 ($76,365.30).

Shares of LON SDG opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Friday. Sanderson Design Group plc has a one year low of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.36. The stock has a market cap of £139.84 million and a PE ratio of 36.48.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

