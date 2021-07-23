Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.89.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of CHP.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.61. 26,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.94 and a 1 year high of C$14.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.56.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.