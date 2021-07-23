Chimpion (BNANA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $506,081.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00006474 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $66.51 million and approximately $506,081.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00870606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

