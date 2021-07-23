Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,278,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,496,200 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 7.6% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 1.29% of Cheniere Energy worth $236,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $83.15. 4,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

