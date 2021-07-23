Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%.

CHMG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $202.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127 over the last 90 days. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

