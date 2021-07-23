Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Colliers Securities

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

CEMI opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $87.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

