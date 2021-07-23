Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $332.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $396.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $192.13 and a 12-month high of $393.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

