Charles R. Schwab Sells 2,600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

