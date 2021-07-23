ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,697,575 shares of company stock worth $228,283,336. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,400,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

