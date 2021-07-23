Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%.

NASDAQ CSBR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 1.18. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.