CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 9th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

