Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 45.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.80 ($0.60), with a volume of 172800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.10. The company has a market cap of £67.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.62.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

