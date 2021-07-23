Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 484,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

