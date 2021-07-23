Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVE. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.69.

CVE stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 692.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,190,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 77,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

