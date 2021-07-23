CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CX. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

