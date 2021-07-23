Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.31. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 18,267 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $517.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 610.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

