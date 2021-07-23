Celer Network (CELR) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $134.08 million and $26.32 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.78 or 0.00844126 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,621,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

