Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39. Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.88. 876,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.19. Celanese has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

