Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,365 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $44,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Celanese by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Celanese by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CE stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

