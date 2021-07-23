CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Price Up 3%

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CBTX by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CBTX in the first quarter worth $1,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CBTX by 208.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CBTX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CBTX by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

