Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 642,052 shares.The stock last traded at $119.56 and had previously closed at $117.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

