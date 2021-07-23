Caxton Associates LP Takes $311,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

