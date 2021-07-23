Caxton Associates LP Makes New $294,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unum Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

