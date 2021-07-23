Caxton Associates LP Makes New $236,000 Investment in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $786.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

