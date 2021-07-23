Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 2,127 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.38 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

