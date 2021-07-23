Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after acquiring an additional 351,536 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,606,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,641,000 after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

