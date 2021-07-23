Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 3,196 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

