Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 3,196 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.