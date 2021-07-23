Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 2,510 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.20 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.45. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.