Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 11,845 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 30.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

