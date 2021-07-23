Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.78. 66,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,890. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

