Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

