Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $9,940,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $9,742,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $7,890,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $6,459,000.

OTCMKTS SSAAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

