Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPW. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

