Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 119,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,795,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

