Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 261,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

