Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.35% of Qell Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

QELL opened at $9.95 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

