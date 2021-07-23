Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.29.

CAS opened at C$15.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9251629 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

