Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $332.33

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $332.33 and last traded at $327.98, with a volume of 9621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.38, for a total transaction of $8,625,665.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,414.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,461,222 shares of company stock valued at $419,804,109 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

