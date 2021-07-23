Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.21. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

