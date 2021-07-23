Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

