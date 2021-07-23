Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002459 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00033399 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00238123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00034674 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005798 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

