Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 138.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetApp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

