Captrust Financial Advisors Has $467,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1,191.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $53.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

